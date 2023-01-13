Why Is Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) Stock Up 50% Today?

There’s no denying that Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock investors are in a good mood today. They’re clearly celebrating the announcement of Jasper’s Phase 1 data for briquilimab in the treatment of certain types of blood disease.
Jasper Therapeutics is a fairly small, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It specializes in antibody therapies and stem cell transplant conditioning agents. Briquilimab is Jasper’s lead program, so this helps explain why today’s share-price action is so dramatic.
The company claims briquilimab, so far, “has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in 130 dosed subjects and healthy volunteers.” Yet, the results announced today are specific to older patients, aged 62 to 79, with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who are undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT).
That’s a mouthful, but the results aren’t hard to understand. In a Phase 1 study, briquilimab was combined with other treatments, including low-dose irradiation therapy. Fortunately, briquilimab was found to be safe and well-tolerated. It also “achieved durable remissions in 8 of 12 of the first treated AML patients.” Moreover, all eight of those patients “were relapse-free at one-year follow up.”
What’s Happening With JSPR Stock?
An hour into today’s trading session, JSPR stock was up 50% compared to yesterday’s closing price. There’s no denying, then, that financial traders are pleased with the clinical results for briquilimab.
Importantly, this clinical study demonstrated positive long-term results for some of the patients. In fact, six of nine patients “who entered transplant with detectable AML [. . .] showed long-term eradication of the AML clones at one-year.”
Jasper Therapeutics emphasized the “potential significant cost savings of outpatient briquilimab” in a combination-treatment scenario. Furthermore, Jasper Therapeutics President and CEO Ronald Martell offered insight into the broader implications of the clinical trial.
Could briquilimab “markedly improve the safety and efficacy of stem cell transplants for a wide range of malignant and rare diseases”? Martell believes so, and he does appear to have the data on his side, so far. As for JSPR stock, it definitely looks like the trading community is optimistic about briquilimab’s future prospects.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.