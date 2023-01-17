Why Is MGO Global (MGOL) Stock Up 37% Today?

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is on the move Tuesday morning following the company’s IPO last week.
Shares of MGOL stock made their public debut on Friday, which sees them trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The IPO price shares at $5 each and included a total of 1.5 million shares. This saw MGO Global collect pross proceeds of $7.5 million from the offering.
Investors will note that MGOL stock saw incredible volatility when its shares started trading on Friday. That started with the company’s stock surging above $16 per share during its debut. However, they couldn’t maintain that price and closed out trading at $4.56 per share.
What’s MGOL Stock All About?
MGO Global’s focus is on its lifestyle brand portfolio. This has it leveraging the fame and influence of athletes, entertainers, and other global icons to sell products to customers. That includes apparel that matches the styles of the celebrities it works with.
Stock movement for MGOL shares today starts with some 2 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s not a bad start to the day and appears to be why the company’s shares are climbing higher in pre-market trading. For the record, some 14 million shares of the stock were traded on Friday.
MGOL stock is up 37.2% as of Tuesday morning.
