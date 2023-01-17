Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off Tuesday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on!
Moving stocks this morning are merger plans, clinical trial updates, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock is rocketing more than 92% alongside heavy pre-market trading volume on Tuesday.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares are soaring over 77% after announcing plans for a merger with Cibus.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is surging more than 34% following its public debut last week.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares are gaining over 26% with heavy pre-market trading today as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped over the weekend.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is rising more than 21% on news that its investigational new drug amendment is under review at the FDA.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares are increasing over 18% in early morning trading today.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock is heading more than 17% higher alongside BTC’s weekend rally.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares are getting an over 17% boost without any recent news.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is jumping more than 16% on Tuesday morning.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares are up over 15% with the latest Bitcoin rally.
10 Top Losers
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock is plummeting more than 57% after releasing topline results from a clinical trial.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares are diving over 24% on no clear news this morning.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock is tumbling more than 17% without any recent news to report.
- Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) shares are taking an over 16% beating after announcing a merger agreement with Elicio Therapeutics.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock is dropping close to 16% on Tuesday morning.
- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares are decreasing more than 15% after announcing changes to its Board of Directors.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock is sliding almost 14% following a rally connected to its content management system last week.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares are slipping nearly 13% following an insider trading rally on Friday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock is dipping over 11% without any recent news.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% ahead of an upcoming shareholder meeting.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.