On Thursday, January 19…

Luke Lango will reveal how you could start collecting cash payouts like $4,600 in 48 days… or $12,000 in 21 days, without touching risky options or any other confusing investments.

Thu, January 19 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Ontrak (OTRK) Stock Down 14% Today?

OTRK is retreating from a rally yesterday

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 19, 2023, 9:05 am EST
  • Ontrak (OTRK) stock is falling on Thursday following a rally yesterday.
  • That came alongside results from a new study.
  • The company also saw heavy trading during that time.
AI or Robot psychologist discussing with woman patient psychotherapeutic counseling psychotherapy session. OTRK stock

Source: ProStockStudio / Shutterstock.com

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is falling on Thursday but it’s not actually due to any negative news from the healthcare company.

Instead, today’s dip is simply shares giving up some of the ground they gained yesterday. The company’s stock went through a massive rally on Friday that resulted in its shares climbing almost 95% higher.

That makes the drop the company is seeing today reasonable. It’s typical for a company’s shares to retreat after a major rally as some investors choose to sell the stock while it’s worth more. Others will maintain their positions, which explains why the stock is only falling as far as it is today.

What Was Behind the OTRK Stock Rally Yesterday?

Ontrak saw its surge in price yesterday after posting data from its adoption of PHQ-9 and GAD-7. These are measures for depression and anxiety. The company said it saw a positive influence after integrating these measures of Wholehealth+ program.

That also brought with it heavy trading of the company’s shares on Wednesday. When the day closed, some 182 million shares had changed hands. That’s a massive surge over its daily average trading volume of about 3.3 million shares.

OTRK stock is down 14.3% as of Thursday morning but is up 211.7% since the start of the year.

Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!

InvestorPlace is home to all of the most recent stock market news for Thursday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST), as well as this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers. You can find all of that at the links below!

More Thursday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/01/why-is-ontrak-otrk-stock-down-14-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC