“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

On February 8th, Luke Lango is making his biggest call of 2023. He’s recommending technology (that you’ve likely never heard of) that could help 122 million people… And mint up to $3 trillion in wealth.

Wed, February 8 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

3 Reasons Why I Wouldn’t Touch BBIG Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

BBIG stock is a no-go as its future on the Nasdaq exchange is uncertain

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 8, 2023, 11:13 am EST
  • Vinco Ventures (BBIG) could end up getting kicked off of the Nasdaq exchange, and the company still doesn’t have a permanent CEO.
  • Furthermore, Lomotif, which is largely controlled by Vinco Ventures, has fierce competition.
  • Investors should stay as far away from BBIG stock as possible.
BBIG stock - 3 Reasons Why I Wouldn’t Touch BBIG Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

Source: lidiasilva / Shutterstock.com

Every company has its fair share of risks. However, Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) is downright speculative. It’s wise to avoid BBIG stock, as Vinco Ventures is invested in an app with heavy competition from famous brands. Plus, the company is still looking for a chief executive. In addition, the potential to get delisted means Vinco Ventures isn’t a high-conviction holding for cautious investors.

It’s one thing to trade shares of Vinco Ventures for a quick price bump. If you’re planning to stay in the trade for a while, though, take note of the risks involved. The following three red flags should make any prospective Vinco Ventures investor think twice before hitting the “buy” button.

Vinco Ventures Still Hasn’t Announced a Permanent Chief Executive

As you may recall, Vinco Ventures experienced a virtual soap opera last year. Among other tumultuous events, there was a takeover attempt, multiple C-suite resignations and litigation.

The litigation was settled, but Vinco Ventures had a shakeup at the executive level. The company’s chief executive left the company, and Vinco Ventures apparently found an interim CEO.

However, as of Feb. 6, 2023, the company hasn’t announced a permanent CEO. It’s not encouraging that Vinco Ventures is attempting to operate, day after day and week after week, without a leader in that role.

Lomotif Has Tough, Relentless Competition

Late last year, Vinco Ventures acquired all of the ZVV equity interest of ZVV Media Partners, which owns an 80% stake in social media app Lomotif. So, if you’re going to invest in BBIG stock, you’d better have a strong conviction in the future success of Lomotif.

Lomotif is similar to ByteDance’s TikTok video-sharing platform. It will have to face fierce competition on a global level from TikTok, which is quite popular among young people.

Plus, Lomotif will have to compete against extremely well-capitalized companies. These include Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), which owns YouTube, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), which owns Instagram. Ask yourself: Do I really want to bet my hard-earned money on a video-sharing app that has to defend its market share against the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms?

BBIG Stock Could Get Booted from the Nasdaq Exchange

Here’s the biggest red flag of all. This, by itself, is a valid reason not to touch BBIG stock with a 10-foot pole.

Vinco Ventures might end up getting delisted from the Nasdaq exchange. Late last year, the company received a deficiency notice from the Nasdaq exchange because Vinco Ventures failed to file its quarterly Form 10-Q in a timely manner.

That’s certainly not a good sign, wouldn’t you agree? Moreover, BBIG stock has traded under $1 since early November of last year. That’s a problem, because the Nasdaq exchange has sometimes been known to delist stocks that trade below $1 for too long. So, feel free to add the possibility of future delisting to the reasons not to invest your money in Vinco Ventures.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/3-reasons-why-i-wouldnt-touch-bbig-stock-with-a-10-foot-pole/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC