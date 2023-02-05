5 Investors Betting Big on Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Stock

SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 3, 2023, 1:52 pm EST
  • These five top investors are seeing the greatest benefit from today’s surge in Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS).
  • RSLS stock surged more than 150% in early afternoon trading today.
  • This move comes after the company requested two filings be taken down by the SEC.
Source: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

One of the biggest movers in today’s session, Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) is absolutely skyrocketing. At the time of writing, RSLS stock has surged an impressive 150% in today’s session alone. Accordingly, investor interest in this little-known stock is starting to pick up today.

As we reported earlier, Reshape’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings appear to be behind this move. The company reported a filing mixup, in which two filings made with the SEC on Thursday were made in error (should have been correspondence to the SEC rather than investors).

The company’s S-1 filing highlighted a public stock offering, which would see more than 1.2 million shares issued, with one warrant assigned for each share. This filing appears to remain in place, though two erroneous RW filings were requested to be removed.

In light of the volatile price action seen in RSLS, let’s dive into which big-named investors are benefiting the most from today’s price surge.

Top 5 Investors in RSLS Stock

According to the most recent publicly-available information from Yahoo Finance, (dated Sept. 29, 2022, for all but the last which is dated Jun. 29, 2022) here is a list of the top five institutional investors in Reshape Lifesciences:

  1. Geode Capital Management is the largest institutional investor with 1.18% of shares owned.
  2. Vanguard Group with 0.46% of the shares.
  3. HRT Financial with 0.22% of the shares.
  4. Jane Street Group with 0.2% of the shares.
  5. HighPoint Advisor Group with 0.14% of the shares.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

