ChatGPT Turns Aurora Mobile (JG) Stock Into Next Big AI Bet

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock is soaring 30% in early trading and is one of the top-trending tickers on social media. A China-based developer of mobile apps, Aurora announced today it would incorporate ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence (AI) into its its push notification solution.
By incorporating ChatGPT’s AI technology into its push notification system, Aurora will allow app developers to create more effective messages, the company explained. As a result, the developers will be able to attract more users to their apps and entice more of them to actually add their offerings, Aurora contended.
Additionally, the company intends to utilize ChatGPT in its email and text messaging solutions for developers while also integrating the service with its own software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings.
What to Watch in JG Stock
Last month, Aurora noted it had launched a partnership with Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) messaging service, WhatsApp, while obtaining “strong technical support from Meta.” Moreover, Aurora’s own messaging offering, EngageLab, became a Meta partner.
Going forward, investors should monitor the extent to which the cooperation between Aurora and Meta increases. Not only could the alliance strengthen Aurora’s overall business and financial results, but the company could eventually become a takeover target for Meta.
Alternatively, Meta could buy a sizeable stake in Aurora. Given that Meta’s main platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — are all banned in China, the company is likely seeking ways to benefit from the country’s huge market and rapid economic growth.
As far as Aurora’s integration of ChatGPT is concerned, investors should evaluate the extent to which the move positively impacts Aurora’s top and bottom lines before buying JG stock based on the news.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.