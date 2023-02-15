Floki Inu Price Predictions: Where Can Elon Musk Take the FLOKI Crypto?

Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today thanks to a recent rally from Elon Musk.
The rally of FLOKI today follows Musk revealing plans to find a new CEO of Twitter. After announcing this, he sent out a series of tweets featuring a Shiba Inu as the next leader of the social media company.
This matters to Floki Inu investors, as the dog is Musk’s pet named Floki. Considering Shiba Inu-themed cryptos often get a boost from Musk posting memes, it makes sense the crypto is gaining today.
Case in point, FLOKI’s trading volume has climbed 558.3% higher over the prior 24-hour period. This has some traders wondering just how high the crypto can really over the next year. Let’s get into that news below!
Floki Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage of FLOKI today is DigitalCoinPrice and its average 2023 estimate of .00683 cents for the token.
- Next, we have Gov Capital and its one-year price prediction of .00521 cents for the crypto.
- Finally, WalletInvestor closes out our coverage with a one-year price estimate of .0000376 cents for Floki Inu.
To put those Floki Inu price predictions in perspective, the crypto is currently trading for .0036 cents per token. Investors will also keep in mind FLOKI is up 60.1% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.