Shiba Inu Price Predictions: How High Will the Shibarium Launch Take the SHIB Crypto?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders today as they react to updates on the launch of Shibarium.
Shytoshi is one of the developers behind the Shibarium layer-2 blockchain. In a recent tweet, he said “Tomorrow my 1st of a series of mediums introducing the world to Shibarium will be released.”
That tweet has traders talking about Shiba Inu on social media today as they’re hyped up about the launch. However, they might have to wait a bit more for that, as Shytoshi will wait a little longer before the official release.
With all of this interest in Shibarium, some traders wonder what the future holds for Shiba Inu. We’re diving into that today with a look at the latest SHIB price predictions below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage of Shiba Inu is CryptoNewZ with a maximum 2023 price estimate of .00289 cents for the crypto.
- Next up is Coinpedia and its potential high of .00259 cents per token for SHIB in 2023.
- Closing out our coverage of Shiba Inu is WalletInvestor and its one-year price estimate of .00021 cents for the token.
Just what do these price predictions mean for Shiba Inu? Keep in mind that the crypto is currently trading for .001317 cents when looking at these estimates. Investors will also note SHIB is up 3.7% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.