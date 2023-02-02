META Stock Is Surging After Earnings. Analysts Say There’s More to Come.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is rising higher on Thursday as investors and analysts react to the company’s latest earnings report.
Let’s start with that earnings report, which has mixed results. For example, the company’s diluted earnings per share of $1.76 came in below Wall Street’s estimate of $2.22. It also represents a 52% decrease year-over-year (YOY).
However, revenue for the quarter came in at $32.17 billion. That beats out the $31.68 billion in revenue that analysts were expecting. Even if it represents a 4% drop from the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adding to this, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was positive in the earnings report. He says Meta Plaforms will focus on efficiency in 2023. The company’s leader claims this will lead to a “stronger and more nimble organization.”
What Analysts Are Saying About META Stock
Bank of America analyst Justin Post said the following while upgrading META stock in a note obtained by CNBC.
‘Meta is an investment in increasing social and mobile Internet usage, and also offers exposure to the increasing use of AI/ML technology and potential long-term Metaverse opportunity. With the new efficiency mentality, we believe Meta is positioned strong EPS growth when advertising environment improves.”
In addition to that, several other analysts have discussed META stock following its earnings report. That includes JPMorgan, Barclays, and Piper Sandler weighing in on the company.
META stock is up 20% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.