Why Is TeraWulf (WULF) Stock Down 34% Today?

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock is taking a beating on Thursday after the crypto mining company revealed plans for a public stock offering.
According to a press release from TeraWulf, the company will offer up an additional 15% of shares sold in the offering to its underwriter. The deal lasts for 30 days and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering.
Outside of that, TeraWulf hasn’t revealed the finer details of the stock offering. That includes the number of shares offered, the offering price, or how much the company expects to generate from the offering.
However, TeraWulf has revealed what it plans to do with the funds from the offering. It will spend the money on general corporate purposes, such as working capital or capital expenditures.
WULF Stock Reactions
Investors in WULF stock don’t appear happy about the company’s stock offering plan. That’s not too surprising considering a stock offering would dilute their stakes. Also, it would likely drop the price of the company’s stock.
With this news comes heavy trading of WULF stock. As of this writing, more than 1 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 806,000 shares.
WULF stock is down 32% as of Thursday morning.
