Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is rocketing more than 134% after getting a notice of allowance for a new patent.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares are taking off over 117% after filing a prospectus for a stock offering.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is surging close to 67% after announcing positive results from a Covid-19 study.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares are soaring more than 42% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is increasing over 37% after missing interest payments on bonds.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares are gaining roughly 37% after providing a clinical update on Twirla.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock is rising more than 20% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) shares are getting an almost 20% boost after updating a credit agreement.
- Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) stock is jumping over 19% after proposing a public stock offering.
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shares are up more than 9% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock is crashing about 34% due to a proposed public stock offering.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares are diving over 24% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock is plummeting more than 22% after a massive rally yesterday.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are taking an over 22% beating following a rally yesterday on study results.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is tumbling nearly 20% after rallying on partnership news yesterday.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares are retreating more than 16% following a rally this week.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is pulling back over 15% following heavy trading yesterday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are falling more than 14% on Thursday morning.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock is sliding over 14% after a delisting warning boosted its share price.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after pricing a public offering.
