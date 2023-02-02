Why Is ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) Stock Up 94% Today?

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is flying higher on Thursday as investors react to a preliminary prospectus for a stock offering.
The stock offering announced by ZyVersa Therapeutics covers securities offered by Selling Securityholders. This is in connection to the company’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger that took it public in December 2022.
ZyVersa Therapeutics notes that with these stock offerings, it won’t receive any of the proceeds from the sales. The offerings can also take place from time to time. In addition to that, they will be sold at market prices or negotiated prices.
Here’s the number of securities included in the preliminary prospectus.
- 4,317,500 Shares of Common Stock Underlying PIPE Shares.
- 4,317,500 Shares of Common Stock Underlying PIPE Warrants.
- 723,143 Shares of Common Stock Underlying Series B Preferred Stock.
- 5,825,369 Shares of Common Stock Underlying Public Warrants.
ZVSA Stock Movement
With today’s announcement comes heavy trading of ZVSA stock. As of this writing, roughly 2 million shares of the units have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 259,000 shares.
ZVSA stock is up 93.8% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
