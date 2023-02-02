Why Is OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Stock Down 25% Today?

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock is falling on Thursday after the company revealed details of a stock offering.
The biggest news from the company’s prospectus is warrants of its stock having an exercise price of $2.02 per share. To put that in perspective, OncoSec Medical’s stock closed out Wednesday with a price of $2.20 per share.
OncoSec Medical intends to offer 6,188,118 shares, 6,188,118 pre-funded warrants, and 6,188,118 common warrants as part of the stock offering. The company has yet to determine the price of shares in the offering. It will negotiate this price with Alliance Global Partners and investors in the offering.
Investors wondering about the exact price of the offering and the timing, still have to wait. The company hasn’t determined these two factors just yet. That means we can expect another announcement down the road with more details about this offering.
ONCS Stock Movement Today
While shares of ONCS stock aren’t seeing heavy trading, today’s news is still dragging down the price of the company’s shares. That makes sense as investors typically don’t react well to public stock offerings. Especially when they price shares below the current market value.
In the case of ONCS stock, shares are down 24.6% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
