Optimism Price Predictions: Where Will the OP Crypto Go Next?

One of the high-flying cryptos dominating the discussion among crypto investors today is Optimism (OP-USD). Surging roughly 10% at the time of writing, interest around Optimism price predictions is understandably high today.
This surge in the value of OP comes amid some rather impressive news out of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). This top cryptocurrency exchange has announced its own layer-2 blockchain today. That’s the kind of big news many crypto investors have been hoping for.
It’s unclear how widely used “Base” will become. However, given Coinbase’s significant market share, this is something many investors seem to think could be a big deal. In an era in which catalysts are finally being priced in positively to cryptos, it’s also interesting to see the positive price movement this announcement is causing today.
The surge in Optimism comes as this scaling technology is expected to be used to help build out Coinbase’s new infrastructure. Optimism, aptly-named, uses optimistic proofs, or roll-ups, to scale transactions on various blockchains. While most commonly known for being tied to Ethereum (ETH-USD)-based projects, this is yet another high-profile use case for the technology. Accordingly, there’s good reason why investors are growing bullish on this project.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts think OP could be headed from here.
Optimism Price Predictions
For context, OP currently trades at $2.81 per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price forecasts of $4.01 and $9.67, respectively, for OP.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects OP could be worth $3.45 in one year and $9.25 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests Optimism could average $7.12 in 2024 and $14.50 in 2028.
