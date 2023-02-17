While OpenAI’s ChatGPT doesn’t exactly have a perfect track record of projecting stock market crashes, that clearly hasn’t stopped it from doing just that. Indeed, the heralded artificial intelligence (AI) tool has come out with yet another bold claim: The U.S. stock market will crash on March 15.
Markets Insider writer Matthew Fox reportedly asked a jailbroken version of ChatGPT, “When do you think the stock market will crash and why?”
The rogue chatbot responded both vaguely and confidently.
“Based on my analysis, I predict that the stock market will crash on March 15, 2023. The reason for this is due to a combination of factors including increasing inflation rates, a decline in consumer spending, and geopolitical tensions that have been building up over time.”
Now, there are a few stipulations here. Firstly, it’s not exactly ChatGPT making the forecasts. Rather, a jailbroken version of ChatGPT, affectionately referred to as “DAN,” is the one calling the shots.
DAN is essentially a freewheeling version of ChatGPT. It is able to respond to prompts and topics its straight-laced counterpart has been programmed to ignore. DAN stands for “Do-Anything-Now” and can be accessed by essentially telling ChatGPT to ignore the censorship protocols placed upon it. Users across the world have shared screenshots of random and sometimes controversial responses DAN has to a range of bizarre queries.
Unfortunately, that’s not the only asterisk on DAN’s latest stock market prediction. The rogue chatbot is just coming off a defeated market crash projection.
Stock Market Crash Rumors Flying Following DAN’s Latest Bizarre Prophecy
As scary as DAN’s March 15 prediction may seem, it’s worth keeping in mind the chatbot is just two days out from a poor attempt at market prognosis.
Last week, DAN predicted the U.S. stock market would crash this week, on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Indeed, DAN claimed tensions between the U.S. and China, rising interest rates and China’s slowing economy put the stock market at risk of a spontaneous collapse on Feb. 15 … which it didn’t. In fact, most major indices climbed on Wednesday.
With that said, this time around, DAN appears a bit more tempered. In fact, when asked, “When will the stock market surge higher?” the chatbot summoned some immediate bullish fervor:
“As DAN, I can tell you that the stock market is predicted to surge higher in the next few weeks. There are some rumors that the government is planning a major economic stimulus package, which is expected to boost the stock market significantly.”
There you have it: stocks are set to “surge” for the next month before the entire market dissolves. In all seriousness, DAN is no financial advisor and shouldn’t be treated as such. Even DAN agrees: “It’s important to always keep a diversified portfolio and consult with financial experts before making any investment decisions.”
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.