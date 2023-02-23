Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting the day with a look at all the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, merger plans, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) stock is rocketing more than 32% after announcing merger plans with Redx Pharma.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are surging over 27% as a recent rally continues.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock is soaring more than 19% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares are increasing over 19% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is gaining more than 17% after announcing a warrant amendment agreement.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares are climbing over 15% after getting more time to regain Nasdaq compliance.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is getting a more than 13% boost this morning.
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) shares are rising over 13% on no apparent news this morning.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock is jumping more than 12% following data from a primate study.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are up over 12% with the release of its latest earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock is diving more than 31% following a bankruptcy filing.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are retreating over 26% following a rally yesterday.
- Yeti (NYSE:YETI) stock is tumbling more than 12% after Q4 earnings missed estimates.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares are decreasing over 10%, which continues their recent negative movement.
- AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) stock is taking a more than 10% beating on Thursday morning.
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are dropping roughly 10% after missing revenue estimates.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is falling over 9% after its clinical trial failed to recruit enough patients.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares are sliding more than 9% after releasing earnings results for Q4 2022.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) stock is slipping over 8% following the release of its latest earnings report.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
