Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start another day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are heavy trading, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock is rocketing more than 63% alongside heavy pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares are surging over 38% as it also sees strong pre-market trading today.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock is gaining more than 25%, with heavy early morning trading volume behind its gains.
- MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) shares are soaring over 24% after announcing UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) will cover its Genomic Prostate Score test.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock is climbing more than 19% after acquiring an investigational new drug application for a Phase 2 clinical prostate cancer treatment trial.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares are increasing by over 18% as of Tuesday morning.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is rising 18% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares are getting a more than 15% boost this morning.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is jumping over 14% on no clear news.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares are up more than 13% after an insolvency warning sent them lower yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock is diving over 18% after jumping yesterday on insider buying.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are tumbling more than 17% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is taking a close to 13% beating as it continues yesterday’s negative movement.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares are sliding over 12% after Lind Global Fund II cut its stake in the company.
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) stock is dropping nearly 12% after releasing its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares are decreasing more than 10% after Polar Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in the company.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock is declining over 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) shares are slipping more than 10% on Tuesday morning.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock is dipping over 9% following a prospectus filing.
- Takung Art (NYSEMKT:TKAT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% as it continues a recent fall.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.