Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start another day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a $30 million private placement, news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is rocketing more than 44% with heavy trading after withdrawing a registration statement.
- Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares are gaining over 38% with strong pre-market trading this morning.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock is soaring more than 37% after announcing a $30 million private placement.
- Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) shares are surging over 25% in early morning trading.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ATNM) stock is rising more than 23% alongside positive clinical trial data.
- Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) shares are climbing over 14% as of Tuesday morning.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock is getting a more than 13% boost as it continues to rally following its earnings report.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares are jumping over 13% following positive FDA news on Friday.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is increasing more than 12% without any news this morning.
- Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) shares are up over 11% today.
10 Top Losers
- Movella Holdings (NASDAQ:MVLA) stock is diving more than 14% following a rally on Friday from heavy trading.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares are tumbling over 13% after running higher on Friday ahead of a presentation this week.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is taking a more than 13% beating following another delisting notice.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are falling nearly 11% after a rally last week.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is decreasing close to 11% after Covid-19 news sent it higher last week.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are dropping almost 11% without any clear news Tuesday morning.
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) stock is sliding 10% in early morning trading.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares are slipping over 9% following a Friday rally on patent claims news.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is dipping more than 8% on no obvious news today.
- Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.