Why Is Axcella Health (AXLA) Stock Up 35% Today?

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors react to an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
That update has to do with the company’s Long Covid Fatigue treatment currently in development. The FDA has granted the company approval to move forward with a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of AXA1125.
With this news, Axcella Health has obtained approval from both the FDA and the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its studies. Both agencies will provide guidance for the registration trial for patients with Long Covid Fatigue.
Jason Maley, M.D., Director of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Covid-19 Survivorship Program, said the following about the news:
“Treatment with AXA1125 resulted in statistically significant improvement in mental and physical fatigue scores, compared to placebo, in a well-designed and carefully conducted randomized controlled trial. I’m eager to see AXA1125 move into a phase 2b/3 study. This work is important to help patients with Long Covid who commonly experience debilitating daily fatigue.”
What This Means for AXLA Stock
Considering the previous success of its Long Covid Fatigue treatment in a Phase 2 clinical trial, this guidance is good news for the company. It puts it one step closer to regulatory approval in the U.S. and the U.K.
If Axcella Health sees further positive results, it could result in a commercial release of its treatment. That would bring in more revenue for the company, which would be a boon to shares of AXLA stock.
With today’s news comes heavy trading of AXLA stock. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares have changed hands. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
AXLA stock is up 35.3% as of Thursday morning.
