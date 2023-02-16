Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports and updates from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is rocketing more than 36% following an FDA update on its long Covid-19 treatment.
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares are soaring over 30% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is surging more than 28% alongside heavy pre-market trading volume.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are gaining over 25% after going public via a SPAC merger.
- Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ:BAER) stock is rising close to 22% following insider buying.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares are increasing more than 19% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock is climbing over 17% after releasing earnings results for Q4.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares are getting a more than 16% boost following a reverse stock split yesterday.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock is jumping over 16% following an FDA update for an over-the-counter spray.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are up more than 16% after releasing Q4 2022 earnings results.
10 Top Losers
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock is diving more than 21% despite a lack of news this morning.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares are tumbling over 15% following a rally yesterday.
- Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) stock is taking a more than 13% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) shares are sliding over 13% following its IPO yesterday.
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock is decreasing more than 12% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares are dropping over 12% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) stock is falling more than 11% following an 82% rally yesterday.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares are slipping nearly 11% after rallying yesterday on ChatGPT news.
- Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) stock is dipping over 10% after rallying yesterday on retail expansion news.
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after releasing its latest earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.