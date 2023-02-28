Why Is AdaptHealth (AHCO) Stock Down 22% Today?

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) stock is falling on Tuesday following the release of the company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The bad news for AHCO stock starts with the company’s earnings per share of -2 cents. That’s well below the 28 cents per share Wall Street was expecting during the quarter. It’s also a negative switch compared to the company’s EPS of 15 cents from the same time last year.
Adding to that, revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $780.28 million. Yet again, that’s below the $788.13 million in revenue that analysts were expecting. Even if it’s an 11.1% increase year-over-year (YOY) from $702.1 million.
Steve Griggs, CEO of AdaptHealth, said the following in the company’s latest earnings report.
“We are disappointed that Adjusted EBITDA fell short of our full-year guidance due primarily to larger impacts from revenue mix and cost pressures than we previously expected. However, we are excited about the immediate future and our long-term opportunities, and are confident that management will execute on new cost containment programs to ensure we deliver on our updated guidance.”
Guidance Isn’t Helping AHCO Stock
The company updated its revenue guidance for the full year of 2023 to between $3.16 billion and $3.24 billion. That’s down from its prior revenue guidance range of $3.21 billion to $3.29 billion. It’s also not looking good next to Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $3.25 billion for 2023.
AHCO stock is down 22.3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.