Why Is Bridger Aerospace (BAER) Stock Up 84% Today?

Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ:BAER) stock is taking off on Friday after a filing revealed stakes in the company.
According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, JCIC Sponsor LLC now holds a 22.4% stake in BAER stock. This is in collaboration with KSH Capital LP, Jeffrey Kelter, Robert Savage, Jr. and Thomas Jermoluk.
Each of the people named above holds connections to JCIC Sponsor LLC or KSH Capital LP. The SEC filing is required as the group has obtained a larger than 2% stake in Bridger Aerospace.
What’s Happening With BAER Stock?
News of the investment in Bridger Aerospace today has investors taking extra interest in BAER stock. As a result, we’re seeing an increase in trading volume today. This has more than 2.6 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 169,000 shares.
Investors will note that JCIC Sponsor LLC is a Cayman Islands limited liability corporation with a focus on owning the equity securities of Bridger Aerospace. KSH Capital LP is a Delaware limited partnership that acts as the manager of JCIC Sponsor LLC.
BAER stock is up 84.2% as of Friday morning.
