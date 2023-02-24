Why Is Cingulate (CING) Stock Up 72% Today?

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock is on the rise Friday after releasing positive data concerning its ADHD treatment.
The big news today is Cingulate’s CTx-1301 can be taken with or without food. That’s a win for the company and goes along with the fact that it recently initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial of the drug candidate.
CTx-1301 is a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate. This is a compound approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat ADHD.
Matthew Brams, MD, CMO of Cingulate, said the following about the news.
“The ability to provide patients with a once-daily treatment that has the flexibility to be taken with or without food and delivers fast onset, a favorable tolerability profile, and entire active-day efficacy addresses the biggest unmet needs facing ADHD patients and providers.”
What This Means For CING Stock
Today’s news shows the advantages that Cingulate’s ADHD treatment may have over other offerings. The company is also getting closer to commercialization with its Phase 3 clinical trial. Both of those are reasons for investors to celebrate CING stock today.
In fact, with the CTx-1301 update comes heavy trading of CING stock. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares have changed hands. That’s a massive spike next to its daily average trading volume of about 74,000 shares.
CING stock is up 71.6% as of Friday morning.
Investors seeking more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock market news traders need to know about on Friday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, as well as the latest on Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LION) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares. You can read all that news at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- LION Stock Soars Ahead of Security Matters SPAC Merger
- COIN Stock Alert: What to Know About Coinbase’s Layer 2 Network ‘Base’
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed