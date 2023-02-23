Why Is Cyren (CYRN) Stock Down 27% Today?

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock is dropping on Thursday as the cybersecurity company deals with recent headwinds.
That includes the company facing delisting from the Nasdaq. The exchange is planning to delist shares of CYRN stock when March 3, 2023, rolls around. Cyren notes it has no intention to appeal this delisting.
Investors curious about the delisting determination will note that Cyren is going through the process of liquidating its business. That’s the reason the Nasdaq gave for its delisting of the company’s shares.
All of this is despite Cyren stock jumping in early trading on Wednesday alongside asset sale news. The company plans to sell some of its Iceland-based anti-malware business assets to Opin Kerfi.
Recent CYRN Stock Movement
While shares of CYRN stock initially rallied higher yesterday on that news, the stock could keep it going. That resulted in the company’s shares closing out trading on Wednesday down 7%. That came alongside heavy trading, with some 6 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 366,000 shares.
The negative momentum continues today, with shares of CYRN stock falling 27.1% in pre-market trading. Considering its liquidation plans, investors will want to stay away from CRYN stock.
