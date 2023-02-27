Why Is Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Stock Up Today?

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock is climbing higher on Monday thanks to coverage from Canaccord analyst Austin Moeller.
That coverage comes with a new buy” rating for shares of LUNR stock. There’s not much analysts coverage of LUNR shares yet but this new “buy” is a bullish sign for the space company’s stock.
To go along with that new rating, Moeller gave LUNR stock a price target of $35 per share. That represents a potential 45.8% upside for the company’s shares compared to its closing price of $24 per share on Friday.
Moeller also said the following about Canaccord’s stance on LUNR stock in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“Intuitive Machines, which is building commercial moon landers to reach the lunar surface, collect data and extract resources, seeks to capitalize on NASA’s rapid commercialization of its own space exploration programs, with the agency having already spent over $32.5 billion on the Artemis program to date and with $50.5 billion in additional projected spending through NASA’s FY24.”
What This Means For LUNR Stock
Considering the impending space race the Canaccord analyst predicts, shares of LUNR stock could see major gains in the coming years. Investors seem to agree with heavy trading sending shares higher today. As of this writing, some 2 million shares have been traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 506,000 shares, for the record.
LUNR stock is up 1.8% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.