Is Warren Buffett Going to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

Warren Buffett and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock are hot topics among traders on Monday following a series of Tweets.
The tweet that brought these two topics together comes from Twitter user GURGAVIN. He posed the following question to his more than 251,000 followers on the social media platform.
“WARREN BUFFET’S BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY NOW HAS OVER $128 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH WHAT STOCKS SHOULD THEY BUY ??”
And responding to that Tweet was Tesla () founder and CEO Elon Musk. He first stated that the stock Warren Buffet should invest in “Starts with a T …” Following that Tweet, Musk sent another replay saying Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) Charlie Munger could have invested in TSLA when it had a valuation of $200 million back in 2008.
To put that in perspective, Tesla’s market capitalization now sits at $648.103 billion. The company wasn’t yet public so we can’t compare its stock price, but shares closed out trading on Friday at $196.88 each.
Will Warren Buffet Ever Invest In Tesla?
That seems incredibly unlikely considering the wealth of changes he and Munger have had over the years. Even so, both have praised Tesla and Musk in the past, but Munger said he has no intention of betting in favor of or against companies run by Musk.
TSLA stock is up 4.1% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Monday! That includes everything happening with shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) stock today. You can check out all of that at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Best Buy (BBY) Stock Wavers on Analyst Downgrade
- VTRS Stock Alert: What to Know as Viatris Appoints New CEO
- Li-Cycle (LICY) Stock Gains 10% After Receiving Government Loan
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.