Why Is NexImmune (NEXI) Stock Up 65% Today?

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday following the release of positive preclinical trial data.
According to a press release from the company, preclinical data shows AIM ACT T cells are effective in aiding BiTE therapy. That means they can work to help patients undergoing remission and shows those finished with BiTE therapy have a higher rate of remaining cancer free.
NexImmune notes this data suggests AIM ACT T cells offer immunosurveillance even after BiTE therapy ends. That would make it better than CD8+ T cells and improve the maintenance of remission.
Johannes Zakrzewski, M.D., the Principal Investigator of the preclinical trial, said the following:
“Our preclinical findings hold the promise that clinically, the AIM multi-TAA specific T cells can significantly enhance the activity of BiTEs over the current standard of care and also provide immunosurveillance, potentially helping extension and maintenance of remission in patients.”
What This Means for NEXI Stock
Positive data is always a boon to a company’s shares and this is true for NEXI stock today. If the company can continue to turn in positive results, it’s likely investors will see further gains for the shares.
With today’s data also comes heavy trading of NEXI stock. As of this writing, nearly 16 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 255,000 shares.
NEXI stock is up 64.7% as of Thursday morning.
There’s even more stock market news worth diving into below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock news traders need to know about on Thursday! That coverage includes why shares of Genius Group (NYSEMKT:GNS), NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- GNS Stock Alert: What to Know as Genius Group Plans Share Buyback
- Why Is NFT Gaming (NFTG) Stock Down 11% Today?
- Why Is Ur-Energy (URG) Stock Down 15% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed