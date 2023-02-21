Why Is Troika Media Group (TRKA) Stock Up 40% Today?

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is taking off on Tuesday thanks to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week.
That filing saw the company seeking to withdraw its registration statement filed back in April 2022. This initial filing allowed the company to make a stock offering. Now, investors are celebrating that the offering is apparently no longer happening.
Troika Media Group makes sure to note that no securities have been offered as part of the prior registration statement. The company also says it has no plans currently to pursue a public offering of TRKA stock or other securities.
What This Means for TRKA Stock
Without a public filing, investors no longer have to worry about TRKA stock being diluted with new outstanding shares. That also means the offering would devalue TRKA shares by being priced below market value. Both of these things typically happen alongside a public offering.
Investors are celebrating today’s registration withdrawal with heavy trading of TRKA stock. As of this writing, more than 20 million shares have changed hands. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 18 million shares.
It’s also worth noting that TRKA stock is a penny stock. That comes from its low share price of about 22 cents at close last Friday as well as its market capitalization of just $14.93 million. Investors should keep this penny stock status in mind before making any trades of the shares today.
TRKA stock is up 39.9% as of Tuesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.