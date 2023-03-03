3 Surefire Cryptos With the Most Gangbuster Potential

The crypto market has been rising as a result of the Federal Reserve coming to the rescue of banks. The recent inflation report also aligned with expectations, bringing more positive sentiment to investors and the overall market.
That’s because expectations have been lowered for the Fed’s rate hiking path. Accordingly, this current environment seems perfect for cyclical assets such as crypto, considering many are still trading at or near their trough.
Granted, it may not be the bottom yet. But many projects have solid fundamentals and use cases. Such projects have plenty of potential, as their use cases provide more extensive growth prospects, or give them an edge over competing ecosystems. This could help ensure these surefire cryptos rally first during the next bull market, as greater market share and growth potential are once again priced in.
The following three are cryptos with good potential certainly fit this theme.
|RNDR-USD
|Render Token
|$1.34
|XRD-USD
|Radix
|$0.039
|XRP-USD
|Ripple/XRP
|$0.36
Render Token (RNDR-USD)
The Render Token (RNDR-USD) is one of my favorite projects due to its growth potential. Coinmarketcap explains the crypto project best:
“RNDR is an ERC-20 utility token artists use on the network to exchange for GPU compute power from GPU providers (node operators). RNDR utilizes a combination manual and automatic proof of work system, or in this case proof of Render, to verify all art has been successfully rendered before payment disbursal and art release.”
With digital art becoming ever-more popular, so is the need for better GPUs to render the art. In addition, video generation and motion design are increasing in importance. Thus, given Render’s focus on these key growth areas, there’s a lot to like about its potential over the long-term.
Modern-day movies, for example, can take weeks or months to render fully. Thus, along with individual artists, Render has solid potential as a key partner of film-making companies.
For now, though, the network is not well known. The Render Network mainly spreads through word of mouth, and has languished due to bad marketing. While this project’s name may not be as well known as those involved in the project, I still think RNDR could be a multi-bagger. The cloud sector as a whole is surging, and I believe it won’t be long before it spills over into crypto projects like Render.
Radix (XRD-USD)
Radix Distributed Ledger Technology (XRD-USD) is a layer one protocol designed for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Currently, this project has over 150 decentralized apps (dApps), even without smart contracts. This means that Radix could grow substantially after the project adds smart smart contacts in Q2.
The crypto project has multiple use cases, and the ecosystem provides many advantages for developers. This makes Radix among the best platforms for developers in the decentralized finance world.
First, developers can build and scale their apps without network congestion, smart contract hacks, and exploits. Radix also provides high-quality templates to make its network much more developer-friendly. Lastly, it uses “Scrypto,” a Rust-based programming language that makes it even easier for developers to build apps on the platform.
Additionally, Radix has a Grants Program that provides financial help of $300,000 to developers building on the Radix network. The Y Combinator accelerator program inspired the program and is designed to support great dApps getting to market on Radix. The Radix team offers support, guidance, and direction for successful projects to maximize the opportunities presented through DeFi and Web3.
I believe this project’s usefulness will carry it much higher once the market turns a corner.
XRP (XRP-USD)
Ripple’s XRP (XRP-USD) certainly makes the cut with respect to cryptos with good potential. However, its ongoing litigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as to whether or not XRP is a security has held back the token’s price. The case is on the cusp of a final decision, and despite all its use cases, XRP is undoubtedly a risky gamble at this stage.
However, if the judge does side with XRP, I believe it will be a multi-bagger overnight. Ripple’s technology is currently leading the transition to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) for many countries, and well-known banks use it to improve their remittance processing times and currency swaps. It is the only crypto project that has an extensive list of partnerships with names like the Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), PNC Bank (NYSE:PNC), Siam Commercial Bank, Santander Bank (NYSE:SAN), and Standard Chartered Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY).
Regardless, XRP is at the caboose of this article due to the lawsuit-related risk.
Small, low-volume cryptos
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.