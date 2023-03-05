5 Investors Betting Big on Azul (AZUL) Stock

One of the biggest movers in today’s market is Brazilian airline Azul (NYSE:AZUL). At the time of this writing, AZUL stock has attained liftoff, surging more than 40% over yesterday’s close.
This move comes after the company announced its quarterly earnings and business outlook. Despite reporting an even larger operating loss, investors appear to be paying closest attention to Azul’ outlook. The Brazilian airline reported that it has a new aircraft lease deal with various companies. That has likely reduced its credit risk substantially, according to Goldman Sachs analysts covering the company.
Additionally, Azul noted that it expects to be cash flow positive in 2024 and beyond. This is a meaningful departure from the company’s cash burn rate, which continues to plague investors.
Let’s dive into what to make of today’s move — and if AZUL stock is still a buy following the news.
Who’s Betting Big on AZUL Stock?
Amid this impressive recovery, it’s clear that investors of all types are moving into this stock. With a surge the likes of which the company hasn’t seen and volume that’s roughly 15 times its daily average, that has to be the case.
However, with most massive moves in a given stock, investors may want to hone in on who’s benefiting from this move. So, let’s dive into the largest holders of Azul.
Here are the top five institutional holders of AZUL stock as of Dec. 30, 2022, per Yahoo! Finance:
- Capital Research Global Investors owns approximately 7.67 million shares, or 6.86%.
- Oaktree Capital Management owns approximately 5 million shares, or 4.48%.
- Pendal Group owns approximately 3.07 million shares, or 2.75%.
- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors owns approximately 2.33 million shares, or 2.09%.
- Long Focus Capital Management owns approximately 2.21 million shares, or 1.98%.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.