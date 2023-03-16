SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

CS Stock Alert: Can $54 Billion Save Credit Suisse?

A number of analysts referred to the loan as a "bazooka," but some are still worried about the bank's future

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 16, 2023, 10:00 am EDT
  • Credit Suisse (CS) stock is advancing after the troubled lender received a massive $54 billion loan from Switzerland’s central bank.
  • A number of analysts referred to the loan as a “bazooka.”
  • Some are still worried about the bank’s outlook.
Source: Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock is climbing in early trading after the troubled Swiss bank obtained a hefty $54 billion of line credit from Switzerland’s central bank.

On the news, CS stock was soaring 25% in afternoon trading in Switzerland. Still, the bank’s shares were only up 3% in New York, underscoring the Street’s higher fear about financial institutions in general and Credit Suisse in particular.

A “Bazooka” Is Deployed

Several Wall Street analysts said that the Swiss National Bank employed “a bazooka,” i.e., a massive amount of money, to restore confidence in Credit Suisse.

For example, JPMorgan analyst Roberto Henriques stated that the “central bank bazooka” obtained by CS would calm investors worried about the bank’s fate and give the company enough breathing room to launch a new comeback plan.

And the chairman of the Swiss bank’s largest investor, Saudi National Bank, told CNBC that he doesn’t think CS will need additional funds.

On the other hand, Beat Wittmann, chairman of Switzerland’s Porta Advisors, said that investors should question “the viability of the (bank’s) business model.”

The Swiss central bank explained that it had provided the loan to Credit Suisse because it is one of the “systemically important banks.”

CS Stock: Material Weaknesses

CS shares have hit record lows and sparked a selloff in European bank stocks after the company disclosed “material weaknesses” in its financial controls.

As I reported yesterday, “the bank… indicated that its reporting errors related to its categorization of ‘noncash items,’ and it maintained that its results ‘can be relied upon by investors to gauge its performance and overall status.'”

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

