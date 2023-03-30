SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

FRGT Stock Alert: Why Is Freight Technologies Up 20% Today?

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 30, 2023, 10:23 am EDT
  • Freight Technologies (FRGT) stock rallied today after the company announced a significant deal with Whirlpool (WHR).
  • Whirlpool will use Freight’s offering to facilitate its shipments within Mexico.
  • The market capitalization of FRGT stock is just over $5 million.
Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) is trending, and FRGT stock is soaring over 20% today. The company signed a deal with Whirlpool’s (NYSE:WHR) Mexico division.

Freight Technologies’ products improve the functioning of supply chains, while Whirlpool is a very large company that makes and markets appliances, focusing on laundry and kitchen offerings.

More About the Deal

Under the agreement, Whirlpool Mexico will use Freight Technologies’ Fr8App “for domestic logistics shipping services.” According to FRGT, Fr8App is “powered by AI and machine-learning.”

Whirlpool Mexico reported that the system will enable it to stop utilizing “paper tracking.”

The companies did not disclose the value or the length of the deal.

Additional Information About FRGT Stock

Freight, which also calls itself FR8technologies, reports that its Freight Matching Platform enables shippers to choose the best drivers for each load, while its Fr8Now system allows shippers to easily utilize less-than-truckload carriers in Mexico. Finally, it provides a “digital platform for enterprise customers to handle dedicated truck services and operations.”

Freight says that its systems utilize AI and analytics, and it specializes in facilitating cross-border shipping within North America. Founded in 2015, Freight Technologies’ headquarters are located near Houston.  The company reportedly has 72 employees and had revenue of $21.5 million last year.

On March 23, it carried out a 10-for-1 reverse stock split to comply with a Nasdaq rule requiring companies’ share prices to be above $1.

The market capitalization of FRGT stock is just over $5 million.

What Investors Should Watch

Investors who own or are interested in buying FRGT should watch to see if the company announces any more major deals with large customers. And, of course, they should keep an eye on the company’s revenue growth in future quarters.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

