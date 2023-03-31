Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers with all the hot topics traders need to know about on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock is rocketing more than 32% higher after getting an analyst upgrade.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are soaring over 24% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) stock is gaining more than 23% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares are surging over 20% alongside its most recent earnings report.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock is increasing more than 18% after releasing its 2022 earnings.
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares are rising over 15% without any news this morning.
- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) stock is climbing more than 15% after posting its Q4 earnings report.
- Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) shares are getting an over 14% boost after providing a financial update to investors.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock is jumping close to 14% after releasing earnings results for Q4.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares are up 12% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is plummeting more than 48% after getting a loan to pay severance fees for employees.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares are diving over 27% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock is tumbling more than 20% after announcing a stock offering.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares are taking an over 11% beating on Friday.
- SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) stock is sliding 10% lower following a rally yesterday on repayment news.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares are decreasing more than 9% following a rally yesterday.
- Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) stock is dropping over 9% as public offering news continues to pull it lower.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are slipping more than 9% on Friday morning.
- GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) stock is dipping over 8% today.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.