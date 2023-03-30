Why Is Boxed (BOXD) Stock Up 32% Today?

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is on the rise Thursday despite a lack of news from the e-commerce wholesale retail company.
Boxed hasn’t yet put out a press release or released a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that explains today’s gains. However, traders will remember that earlier this month, the company announced it was in negotiations over a forbearance agreement. It also announced a delisting notice, which it doesn’t intend to appeal.
While there’s no update on that today, investors are taking an extra interest in BOXD stock. This has it seeing heavy pre-market trading this morning. As of this writing, more than 6.2 million shares have changed hands. That’s already closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 10.7 million shares.
What to Know About BOXD Stock
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind is the current state of BOXD stock. The company’s shares are down 40.5% since the start of the year. On top of that, it’s market capitalization is $11.86 million at the time of this writing. That, combined with its low share price of about 16 cents, makes BOXD a penny stock.
Penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. That’s due to how easily retail traders can take stakes in them. Investors will also note that these stocks often see more volatility in pre-market trading. That means investors might see BOXD stock give up its early morning gains after the opening bell.
BOXD stock is up 31.6% during pre-market trading on Thursday!
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
