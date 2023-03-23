Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings, clinical trial data, crypto drama, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is rocketing more than 57% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) shares are surging over 42% after signing a joint development agreement with Hyundai (OTCMKTS:HYMTF).
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is soaring more than 24% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares are gaining over 23% without any clear news this morning.
- Almaden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AAU) stock is rising more than 20% on Thursday morning.
- BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) shares are climbing over 19% after announcing BitNile.com has surpassed 370,000 active users.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock is increasing more than 19% alongside solid tumor study data.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares are getting an over 15% boost on Thursday.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock is jumping more than 15% today.
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) shares are up over 14% alongside a positive earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- GraniteShares 1.5x COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) stock is diving more than 18% as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) targets celebrities that promoted cryptos.
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are tumbling over 12% after the SEC threatened it with a lawsuit.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is taking a more than 10% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares are decreasing over 9% despite Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its antifungal drug.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are dropping more than 9% this morning.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is sliding over 8% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares are falling more than 8% as it continues its recent negative movement.
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) stock is slipping over 8% with the release of its latest earnings data.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares are dipping more than 7% following a jump on a distribution agreement.
- CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 6%.
