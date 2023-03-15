Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re beginning the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks are an acquisition bid, delisting, earnings, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) stock is soaring more than 36% after getting an unexpected acquisition bid from Concentra Biosciences.
- Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) shares are surging over 21% on no clear news this morning.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock is gaining close to 17% without any apparent news today.
- Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares are rising more than 15% as it prepares for a delisting.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is increasing over 15% as it continues to rally on PIPE investor news.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares are climbing more than 15% following its participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is heading over 11% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares are getting a more than 11% boost after releasing its latest earnings report and announcing board changes.
- Orion (NYSE:ORN) stock is jumping over 11% in early morning trading today.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares are up 10% on Wednesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is crashing nearly 42% following the merger of subsidiary CXApp.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) shares are plummeting more than 35% alongside the possibility of bankruptcy.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock is diving over 26% after announcing a non-cash impairment of its goodwill and intangible oncology assets.
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) shares are taking a more than 20% beating after investor Saudi National Bank said it won’t provide more funds to the bank.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock is sliding over 12% without any news today.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares are tumbling more than 10% after a rally yesterday.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) stock is falling over 10% on Wednesday morning.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares are decreasing more than 10% today.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is dropping over 9% in early morning trading.
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after jumping yesterday on takeover interest.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.