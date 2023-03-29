Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off Wednesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about!
Earnings reports dominate stock market news this morning with several companies releasing their Q4 results.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is rocketing more than 47% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares are soaring over 40% after posting strong growth in its latest earnings report.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock is surging more than 26% after beating earnings estimates for Q4.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are gaining over 20% without any clear news this morning.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is increasing by more than 18% after releasing its 2022 earnings report.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares are climbing over 17% after amending its annual report.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock is rising close to 17% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares are heading more than 16% higher following an expansion rally on Tuesday.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock is jumping nearly 15% as sales jumped in its holiday quarter.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares are up over 14% on Wednesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock is diving almost 19% on a weak earnings report and a proposed stock offering.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares are tumbling more than 16% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) stock is taking a close to 15% beating after reporting a loss in Q4.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are sliding over 12% ahead of its Q4 conference call this morning.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock is falling more than 11% despite a lack of news today.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are dropping over 9% as it has troubles with an ongoing clinical trial.
- Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) stock is decreasing more than 8% on Wednesday morning.
- Gorilla Technology (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares are slipping over 7% following two artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships.
- Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG) stock is dipping more than 6% on Wednesday.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 6%.
