Why Is Draganfly (DPRO) Stock Down 17% Today?

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock is falling on Wednesday after the drone company announced plans for a proposed public stock offering.
According to a press release, the company is seeking to raise money from a firm commitment underwritten public offering. Draganfly doesn’t say how many shares it will offer or what it will price them at.
What we do know is the company’s plans for the money raised by the offering. Draganfly says it will use the money from the offering for business operations, as well as increase the growth of its products to meet demand. It may also use the money for acquisitions and research and development.
Investors aren’t excited about the news, which makes sense. A stock offering would dilute their current investments in the company. It could also devalue the stock depending on the offering price.
DPRO Stock Falls For Two Days
Investors will note that this is the second day in a row the company’s stock has seen a major dip. That first one was caused by the company’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2022. It failed to meet Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter, which caused DPRO stock to drop on Tuesday.
DPRO stock is down 16.9% during pre-market trading on Wednesday but is still up 76.5% since the start of the year.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
