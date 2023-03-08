Why Is Veon (VEON) Stock Up 905% Today?

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) stock appears to be rocketing over 900% higher on Wednesday morning but that’s only due to an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) ratio change.
This ratio change has holders of the company’s ADRs required to submit them back to the company. This will see the company issue new ADRS with the ratio being one new ADR for every 25 old ADRs that an investor holds.
This is the equivalent of Veon undergoing a one-for-25 reverse stock split. The company also notes that no new shares of VEON stock will be issued as part of the ADR ratio change.
Investors will note that VEON stock was originally going to go through this ratio change earlier this week. However, the new CUSIP number for the shares wasn’t ready in time. That resulted in the change being delayed to today.
What’s Behind The VEON Stock Ratio Change?
Veon reminds investors that this ADR ratio change is the result of it needing to increase the price of its stock for listing purposes. The company’s shares were previously trading below the $1 minimum price required to list on the Nasdaq.
With the ratio change today, VEON stock is now sitting at around $18 per share in pre-market trading. That’s well above the minimum requirement and should allow shares to remain on the exchange.
VEON stock is up 905% as of Wednesday morning due to the ratio change.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.