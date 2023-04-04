Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can DOGE Go as Twitter’s New Logo?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Tuesday after Elon Musk changed Twitter’s logo.
Musk changed the logo on Twitter from the typical blue bird to Doge. Doge is the Shiba Inu dog featured in memes that acted as inspiration for Dogecoin, as well as several other cryptos.
Musk has been a longtime fan of Dogecoin, often sharing memes about the crypto on Twitter. He even has a Shiba Inu that he’s included in photos on his Twitter account. It’s not surprising to see DOGE get a boost any time Musk makes a tweet about it.
That’s what’s happening today with the Twitter logo change. The crypto has climbed 2.5% higher during the prior 24 hours of trading as of Tuesday morning. Now investors want to know how high that rally can go.
Let’s get into that below with the latest Dogecoin price predictions!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ starts off our coverage of DOGE today with a one-year minimum price of 20 cents and a one-year maximum price of 27 cents.
- Next is CoinCodex with a more near-term price prediction of $ 0.198125 for the token one month from now.
- Finally, WalletInvestor closes out our price predictions for Dogecoin with a one-year forecast of $0.00813 for the crypto.
So how do these Dogecoin price predictions stack up? The overall sentiment is positive when taking into account that the current price of DOGE is sitting at $0.098.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.