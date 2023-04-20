Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Will DOGE Go After #DogeDay 2023?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday as investors in the meme token celebrate #DogeDay 2023.
April 20 is the unofficial holiday that sees traders celebrate Dogecoin. The day is chosen as it’s also a special day for partakers of marijuana. Considering the meme status of DOGE, it’s not too surprising the two events take place on the same day.
Of course, some investors are hoping that DOGE will undergo a rally today. That isn’t happening yet with the crypto down 4.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning. Even so, investors seem to be holding out hope.
This has some DOGE traders wondering where they can expect the price of Dogecoin to go in the coming months. Let’s get into that with some price predictions below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our Dogecoin coverage is CryptoNewZ and its average price prediction of 22 cents per token for 2024.
- Nex on our list of estimates is WalletInvestor and its one-year price prediction of $0.0140 for the crypto.
- Closing out our list is DigitalCoinPrice with its average price estimate of 21 cents for DOGE in 2024.
So how do these Dogecoin price predictions stack up? Not too bad considering the crypto was trading for $0.0874 at the time of this writing. There may be hope yet for fans of the Shiba Inu-themed token.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.