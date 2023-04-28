Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

The biggest pre-market stock movers are a hot topic traders are going to want to know about on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into all of the news moving stocks this morning below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Top Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) stock is rocketing more than 375% for unknown reasons after being halted on Thursday due to volatility.
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares are surging close to 222% alongside heavy trading today.
- Magic Empire (NASDAQ:MEGL) stock is soaring over 173% with strong pre-market trading on Friday.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) shares are gaining more than 62% without any clear news this morning.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock is increasing over 50% on Friday morning.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares are rising more than 49% following news of an investment from Kakao Pay.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock is climbing over 38% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares are getting a more than 31% boost today.
- Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ:VEDU) stock is jumping over 31% without any apparent news.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) shares are up more than 28% today.
10 Top Losers
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock is crashing over 52% after announcing a public stock offering.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares are plummeting more than 30% alongside public offering news.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock is diving nearly 26% following a rally yesterday.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares are tumbling over 25% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is taking an almost 24% beating after pricing a public offering.
- Appreciate (NASDAQ:SFR) shares are sliding more than 23% after releasing preliminary earnings yesterday.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is decreasing over 23% as shares continue recent volatility.
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares are slipping more than 20% after getting a delisting notice.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock is dipping over 19% after missing revenue estimates.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 19% after a rally yesterday.
