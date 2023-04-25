Why Is Vyant Bio (VYNT) Stock Down 35% Today?

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced plans to delist its shares.
According to a press release, the company’s Board of Directors determined that a voluntary delisting of shares was in order. This has it expecting shares of VYNT stock to be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market on or about May 14, 2023.
Vyant Bio notes that it’s already started the delisting process by sending Form 25 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It will file form Form 15 with the SEC after its delisting to suspend its reporting obligations to the agency.
Vyant Bio says that delisting and deregistration are in the best interest of the company. It will reduce operating expenses, which will allow it to continue seeking alternative options, or proceed with a wind-down of the company.
What This Means For VYNT Stock
Even after the company’s shares are delisted, it expects them to continue to trade on the Pink Open Market operated by OTC Markets. The company says it will also continue to provide information to investors still holding the shares after the delisting.
With today’s news, some 214,000 shares of VYNT stock have changed hands. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 46,000 shares. This comes as investors sell the stock on delisting news.
VYNT stock is down 34.6% during Tuesday pre-market trading.
