Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news for Tuesday!
Moving stocks are clinical trial news, acquisition agreements, and more this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) stock is rocketing more than 44% alongside early results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Spectrum Pharma (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares are soaring over 33% thanks to an acquisition deal with Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT).
- ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) stock is surging more than 31% after completing its acquisition of LookingGlass.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) shares are increasing 20% without any recent news.
- 1847 Holdings (NYSEMKT:EFSH) stock is climbing over 17% as it continues a rally on a safety glasses collaboration.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares are rising close to 16% following a dip yesterday.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock is gaining more than 14% after terminating a warrant inducement transaction and getting a Nasdaq warning.
- Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares are heading over 12% higher alongside a Q1 earnings beat.
- Citius Pharma (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock is jumping more than 9% with an update on a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares are up over 9% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is crashing more than 45% after announcing delisting plans.
- TRACON Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON) shares are plummeting over 34% following a favorable legal ruling for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) stock is diving more than 26% on Tuesday morning.
- MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEMKT:MAIA) shares are tumbling over 23% after announcing a public offering.
- Appreciate (NASDAQ:SFR) stock is sliding more than 21% this morning.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares are taking a nearly 21% beating alongside falling deposits.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock is decreasing over 17% after Robert D. Keyser., Jr acquired an almost 10% stake in the company.
- Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares are slipping more than 16% after announcing plans to acquire Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI).
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock is dipping over 15% after rallying on Monday.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 13% after announcing a reverse stock split.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.