Why Is Tempo Automation (TMPO) Stock Up 114% Today?

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock is soaring higher on Monday after the company selected its next independent registered public accounting firm.
The company chose WithumSmith+Brown PC to act as its independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal 2023 year. The audit committee of Tempo Automation’s board of directors is behind this choice.
Tempo Automation is replacing BDO USA, LLP, which acted as its independent registered public accounting firm for the last two fiscal years. This comes after the firm included a going concern statement in its evaluation of the company’s financials for fiscal 2022.
What This Means for TMPO Stock
Investors are reacting well to Tempo Automation choosing a new independent registered public accounting firm. It’s likely that they are hoping for a better evaluation of the company when results for fiscal 2023 come in.
To go along with this, shares of TMPO stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading as of Monday morning. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 127,000 shares.
Tempo Automation is an electronics development and manufacturing company that operates out of San Francisco, California. Its low trading volume and market capitalization of $18.99 million earnings TMPO the penny stock designation.
TMPO stock is up 114.3% as of Monday morning.
