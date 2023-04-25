Convergence Is Coming: 1,000% Shockwave Imminent

Why Is Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Stock Up 92% Today?

VIRI stock is gaining with heavy trading

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 25, 2023, 8:01 am EDT
  • Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) stock is rising alongside an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • That concerns a planned Phase 3 clinical trial of IMC-1.
  • This seeks to treat fibromyalgia disease symptoms connected to herpes virus replication.
VIRI Stock - Why Is Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Stock Up 92% Today?

Source: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday following an update on its planned Phase 3 clinical trial of IMC-1.

IMC-1 is Virios Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate in development for the treatment of herpes virus replication. The goal of this drug is to reduce virally promoted fibromyalgia disease symptoms in patients.

The big news today is the FDA giving initial feedback on the Phase 3 FM program proposal from Virios Therapeutics. This has the company moving forward with plans to submit its final toxicology reports to the FDA in May 2023.

Here’s a statement from Virios Therapeutics concerning the Phase 3 study.

“There is significant unmet medical need in the FM patient community, as reflected by the fact that existing treatments do not work for all patients and no new pharmaceutical treatments have been approved by FDA to treat FM over the past decade. The Company will provide material progress updates as it continues to work with FDA with the goal of advancing IMC-1 into Phase 3 development as a potential new treatment option for the FM patient community.”

VIRI Stock Movement Today

With this news, VIRI stock is seeing some 9.7 million shares change hands as of Tuesday morning. That’s incredibly heavy trading compared to the company’s daily average volume of about 805,000 shares. That has shares of VIRI stock up 91.9% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

