Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are strategic alliances, an acquisition deal, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock is rocketing more than 116% after signing a $60 million strategic investment.
- BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) shares are surging over 98% following an acquisition agreement.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock is soaring more than 90% after announcing a strategic partnership with LandVault.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares are increasing over 49% after getting regulatory approval for one of its drugs.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is gaining close to 38% despite a lack of news.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares are rising more than 26% on no clear news this morning.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock is climbing over 21% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) shares are jumping more than 19% as they also see strong pre-market trading.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) stock is getting an over 16% boost this morning.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares are up more than 14% without news Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) stock is crashing almost 60% as it appears investors are selling the stock after getting their dividend.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares are diving over 27% on Tuesday morning.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock is retreating more than 21% following a rally yesterday.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares are taking an over 19% beating following a similar rally yesterday.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock is falling more than 18% after rallying yesterday on merger plans.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are dropping over 16% following a patent rally on Monday.
- KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) stock is decreasing close to 16% with no apparent news today.
- Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are sliding more than 15% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock is slipping over 15% as it continues a recent dip.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 15% after a massive rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.