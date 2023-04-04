Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re checking in on the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are public debuts, deals, a settlement, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Multi Ways (NYSEMKT:MWG) stock is rocketing more than 43% following its public debut yesterday.
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares are soaring over 25% after its lung tool was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE) stock is surging more than 20% after the company reached a settlement over its APE shares.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) shares are increasing over 15% without any clear news this morning.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is gaining more than 14% after getting a $600,000 order.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares are heading over 14% higher after announcing a financing plan.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock is rising more than 13% on Tuesday morning.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are getting an over 12% boost following positive Alzheimer’s data.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is jumping more than 9% following insider buying.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are up close to 8% after announcing an asset purchase agreement yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock is crashing over 56% after revealing plans to close two studies.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are plummeting more than 49% following a massive rally yesterday.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is diving over 27% alongside the APE lawsuit settlement.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares are tumbling more than 25% this morning.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is taking an over 24% beating as it continues the sales process through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) shares are sliding more than 22% after delaying its annual report and issuing a revenue warning.
- Orbital Infrastructure (NASDAQ:OIG) stock is decreasing nearly 14% after delaying its annual report.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares are slipping over 13% after signing a letter of intent with Morganfield’s.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock is dipping more than 12% on Tuesday morning.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% with a public stock offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.