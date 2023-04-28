Why Is Top Financial (TOP) Stock Up 295% Today?

Top Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) stock is taking off on Friday for unknown reasons as the financial services company’s shares continue a recent rally.
That rally started yesterday when the company’s shares climbed almost 198% higher during normal trading hours. Trading was so volatile that the stock was halted several times but still continued to rise.
With that movement yesterday came heavy trading of TOP stock. That resulted in more than 31 million shares changing hands during normal trading hours. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is 893,000 shares.
TOP Stock Movement Today
It looks like we’re going to see more of that today as Top Financial is already experiencing strong trading this morning. During pre-market hours, some 539,000 shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That seems likely to easily surpass its daily average trading volume.
Investors will keep in mind that this recent movement is sending the price of TOP stock soaring. Before the rally, shares were only trading for $6.65 when markets closed on Wednesday. However, the stock closed Thursday at $20 per share and is sitting at about $79 per share during pre-market trading today.
Top Financial is a financial firm based out of Hong Kong. It was founded in 2015 and only had 11 employees as of 2022. The company went public in June 2022 with a starting price of $5 per share.
TOP stock is up 294.5% during pre-market trading on Friday.
